Modi greets people on Easter

New Delhi, April 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended wishes to people on the occasion of Easter.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister remembered Jesus Christ’s emphasis on social empowerment.

“Happy Easter! We recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. May the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in our society,” Modi tweeted.

Easter is the time of year when all Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after he was crucified on the cross. It is probably the most celebrated occasion in the Christian calendar.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended greetings to the citizens. In a tweet message, he said: “Easter greetings to everyone! An occasion to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Easter inspires us to follow the path of forgiveness, sacrifice and love. May the teaching of Christ inspire all to work together for the betterment of the entire humanity,”.

Easter marks Jesus Christ’s resurrection following his crucifixion on Good Friday. (IANS)