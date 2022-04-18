3 labourers die in K’taka fish factory gas leak

Mangaluru (Karnataka), April 18: In a tragic incident, three labourers from West Bengal died and over eight were said to be critical after a leakage of poisonous gas in a fish factory in Mangaluru, police sources said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place late Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Sameerulla Islam, Umar Farooq and Nijamuddin Saj. Ajaan Ali, Kareeb Ulla, Aftal, Mirajul Islam and Sarafat Ali and others are in a critical state.

The workers, who fell ill, were being treated in a private hospital.

The fish factory is located in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the limits of Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru. The tragedy took place at the time of processing the fish waste and cleaning the tank.

One of the labourers had got into the tank for cleaning and fainted. About eight others, who tried to rescue him, also fell sick and suffered breathing problems. The tank is 20 feet deep and fish waste was stored in it.

The police are suspecting that the incident occurred due to the leakage of poisonous gas emanated while processing the fish waste. However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hari Ram Shankar rushed to the spot and authorities directed the factory management to halt the work. (IANS)