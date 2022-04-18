Ri Bhoi ranks 5th amongst 112 aspirational districts in India; Rijiju lauds officials

Nongpoh, April 18: Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju visited Ri Bhoi district on Monday to review the developmental works undertaken for Ri Bhoi Aspirational District on various key indicators. He also inspected some of the developmental activities in the villages of Ri Bhoi district.

In his speech, Rijiju complimented the officials of Ri Bhoi district for the remarkable jump in the overall ranking in the All India list – that is from the 51st position in 2018 to the 5th rank amongst 112 asppirational districts.

Rijiju also highlighted the importance of the Aspirational District programme as it aims at the speedy and effective transformation of a district.

The aspirational districts are ranked based on the progress they have made on various key indicators of health, education, agriculture, basic infrastructure, financial inclusion and skill development etc.