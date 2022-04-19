Meghalaya lose to Hyderabad

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 18: Meghalaya started their Senior Women’s T20 League campaign with a 64-run loss to Hyderabad in Puducherry on Monday.

Meghalaya are in Elite Group A with Hyderabad, Kerala and Rajasthan.

Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bat first, making 143/6 in their 20 overs, to which Meghalaya could respond with 79/8.

Deiphibapynshngain L Mawnai claimed 2/19 and Debasmita Dutta 2/31 with the ball for Meghalaya, while Sandria Momin (1/20) and Ajima Sangma (1/22) picked up a wicket each.

In the chase, three batters were out for 10 runs each but Rubi Chettri struck a fine 30 from 31 deliveries in Meghalaya’s best performance with the bat.

Meghalaya will take on Rajasthan today.