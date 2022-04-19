Shortcomings mar Day One

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 18: While fans bore witness to the prestigious 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship, the success of the opening day was, however, marred by several complaints from some of the visiting players and officials. One of the major complaints was shortage of drinking water for the athletes which came as a major shock considering the intensity of the sport. Then there was the issue of water in the washrooms running out.

The players were provided with tea/coffee and biscuits as evening snacks which was hardly enough to compensate for the calories burnt in the arena.

At a time when paddlers and spectators alike are sweating it out in an unusually warm Shillong summer, some of the basic necessities have not been met clearly indicating the lack of coordination and resources required to organise a sports event of this magnitude.

Also, the inaugural ceremony witnessed the 600-odd players and officials all being crammed into a constricted area within the playing space, clearly displaying their discomfort.