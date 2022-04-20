All Jaintia CA thrash SWKH

Shillong, April 19: All Jaintia Cricket Association rode to a 67-run victory over South West Khasi Hills in Zone 1’s Group B in Jowai on Tuesday.

Chwamiki Ryngkhlem hit a half-century and took five wickets to help his side to the convincing margin of victory. Ryngkhlem struck 57 in AJCA’s total of 174 all out in 35 overs while Saibormiki Passah made 28. Three SWKH bowlers took two wickets each – James Clifford Shylla (2/23), Iainehskhem Lyngkhoi (2/28) and Dawanpynkmen L Rngaid (2/36).

SWKH were then reduced to 20/4, with three wickets taken by Ryngkhlem (5/18) but they dug themselves out of the hole thanks to a 44 of 34 balls by Lyngkhoi, though the team were still considerably short of the total, finishing on 107 all out.