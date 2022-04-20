Kumar Vishwas cautions Mann after Punjab Police team lands at his place

An FIR was registered against viahwas under the IT Act for allegedly doctoring a video. The police team visited his house to ask him to join the investigation.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in Punjab earlier this year, Vishwas, without naming him, had said that Arvind Kejriwal wants to be the Prime Minister of an independent nation of Khalistan, accusing the AAP convenor of having connections with separatists in Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, Vishwas served a warning to Punjab Chief Minister Baghwant Mann, saying: “Punjab police team was at my doorsteps early morning. I am cautioning Bhagwant Mann, whom I inducted into the party myself, that the person sitting in Delhi will betray both you and Punjab one day. The country should remember my warning.”

He also posted pictures of policemen at his residence.