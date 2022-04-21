Former Meghalaya CM J D Rymbai passes away

Shillong, April 21: Former Meghalaya Chief Minister, J D Rymbai today passed away. The death has cast a spell of gloom in the hill state.

Condoling the demise of Rymbai, Meghalaya Chief, Conrad Sangma took to his twitter handle saying, ” Pained to learn about the demise of former Chief Minister of our state, Shri J. D. Rymbai.

“Shri Rymbai was a great statesman, adored by the people he served. His contribution to the development of our state will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace.”