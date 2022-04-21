NEHU to implement CUET-2022 for admission into under graduate courses

Shillong, April 21: The consultation meeting convened by North Eastern Hills University (NEHU) with the principals and heads of institutions on Thursday decided to go ahead with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), 2022.

Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui was also present in the meeting.

Talking to reporters after emerging from the meeting, NEHU vice chancellor, Prabha Shankar Shukla said that they had taken a unanimous decision to implement the CUET-2022.

He also said that they would try to sit together to discuss whatever problems which are likely to crop up and try to find a solution to it.

NEHU Public Relations Officer (PRO), David Pyngrope said that the state government also had supported this decision which in the long run benefit the student community of the state.

According to him, it is mandatory for the students who will be seeking admission to the colleges affiliated with NEHU to appear for this common entrance test.

He also said that the decision to have the CUET-2022 was a decision taken by the UGC adding that the university is only acting upon the circular and notification which was received from the UGC.

Meanwhile, Union Christian College principal, Dr. RM Manih said that there are apprehensions being expressed by many of the principals on the infrastructures which need to be put in place since it is a computer based examination.

According to him, the state government has assured that they will try to have examination centres in all the districts.

Synod College principal, Dr. RM Lyngdoh said that the students hailing from the rural areas would be facing a problem to have access to computers to appear for this examination.

Prof Lyngdoh said that the university is determined to go ahead in implementing CUET-2022.

He also said that they had been directed to start the exercise of sensitising the teachers and students on this common entrance test.

NEHU has agreed to admit students to various Under Graduate Courses through various Colleges affiliated to it in the State based on CUET scores to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) before the new Academic Session of 2022-23.

The registration process for CUET is underway, and the last date for students to complete the process is set as May 6, 2022. Students who want to get admission in central universities have to first appear for the entrance examination.