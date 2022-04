Tura, April 22: The Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Raja Apal, North Garo Hills has informed through a press communique that the JNVST – 2022 Entrance Test for class VI would be held on 30 April, 2022.

Therefore, all interested candidates may download the admit card from NVS website or may personally collect the same from Resubelpara Govt. LP school for Resubelpara block, Kharkutta United govt. school for Kharkutta block and Bajengdoba UP school for Bajengdoba block.