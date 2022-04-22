Pathirana in for injured Milne in CSK squad

MUMBAI, April 21: Chennai Super Kings on Thursday named young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana as replacement for injured Adam Milne in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

New Zealand’s Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK’s first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, weeks after which he has been ruled out of the tournament.

Pathirana, a young 19-year old medium pacer, was a part of Sri Lanka’s U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022.

“He will join CSK at the price of INR 20 lakh,” the IPL said in a statement. (PTI)