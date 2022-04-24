Maw-U-Tieng, Laitkor secure breezy wins in women’s league

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 23: Maw-U-Tieng SC and Laitkor SC registered convincing 2-0 wins in their respective matches of the Shillong Sports Association (SSA) Women’s Football League, here on Saturday. In the opening game, Maw-U-Tieng scored on either side with Lavinia Maring breaking the deadlock in the 40th minute to put her side 1-0 up. Following the restart, Charlinda Nongtdu made it 2-0 after finding the back of the nets for a decisive 54th minute goal. Later, Ribahunshisha Kharshiing scored a brace for Laitkor SC to hand her side a comfortable 2-0 victory over Rahjingshai SC. Ribahunshisha scored in the 39th and 45th minutes. On Monday, Nongkolew SC will play against Nongthymmai SC at 1 pm, while Onside Sports SC meet Mawlai SC at 3:30 pm.