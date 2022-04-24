Ravi grabs gold; Punia, Gourav settle for silver at Asian Wrestling Championship

Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), April 23: Ravi Dahiya’s physical prowess and superior tactical acumen was on show yet again as he became the first Indian wrestler to win three gold medals at the Asian Championship but Bajrang Punia struggled badly on his return to action even as he grabbed a silver, here on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Dahiya was his usual dominant self in his three bouts as he outclassed the 57kg field to emerge champion.

Gourav Balian (79kg) was impressive in his silver-winning effort while Naveen (70kg), making his senior debut and the seasoned Satywart Kadiyan (97kg), bagged bronze medals as all five Indians in action earned podium finishes.

The 24-year-old Dahiya conceded early lead in all his bouts, but as is his wont, he bounced back in tremendous fashion to give India its first gold medal of this edition. He won the final against Kazakhstan’s Rakhat Kalzhan by technical superiority.

It was his second final of the season, having won a silver at the Dan Kolov event in February.

In the title clash, Kalzhan moved ahead with a take-down and for considerable time did not let the Indian make any move. However, true to his style, Dahiya began to dominate the bout with his unmatched class.

He effected six consecutive two-pointers and in-between saved himself from a left-leg attack to finish the bout early in the second period to secure India’s first gold medal of the tournament this year. Dahiya had won gold at the 2020 edition in Delhi and in Almaty last year.

Meanwhile, Punia, competing in his first tournament since winning a bronze at the Tokyo Games, looked like a pale shadow of himself. Hardly any attacking move was seen from him as he was engaged in standing wrestling, largely defending.

Even against the easiest of rivals – Abbos Rakhmonov (UZB) and Haji Mohamad Ali (BRN) – Punia’s aggression was no where to be seen. Had it been a tough field, he would have struggled even more.

In the final against Rahman Mousa Amouzadkhalili, the reigning junior champion from Iran, Bajrang was so passive that he was put on clock. The Iranian kept Punia’s upper body in his hold along with the left wrist, straight-jacketing him.

Rahman earned two points with a right leg attack while lack of action from Punia meant that final was a drab affair.

It was Bajrang’s eighth medal at the Asian Championship.

However, Gourav (79kg) set the mat on fire his gritty performance, including in the final against formidable Ali Bakhtiar Savadkouhi from Iran.

He lost the final on criteria after score was tied 9-9 (Iranian had a high-scoring 4-point move) to settle for silver but won hearts with his fearless approach.

At one time he was trailing 0-8 but turned the bout around in the second period, going for his attacks. The Iranian, who was tiring towards the end, also lost two caution points for poking the Indian.

India have now won 15 medals, including one gold and four silver medals, in the continental championship. (PTI)