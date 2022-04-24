TDP chief voices concern over growing atrocities on women

Amaravati, April 23: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed concern over non-stop atrocities and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

He urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to act with responsibility towards ensuring safety of women.

Naidu said the Chief Minister’s policies and actions should instill fear in the minds of criminals and perpetrators of atrocities on women.

He also demanded that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) should stop misusing the police for political advantage.

He said the government should stand by the side of the victim of gang-rape in the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH).

Naidu reiterated his demand for Rs 1 crore financial assistance, a permanent house and livelihood for the victim.

The government should appoint a special court immediately so as to give deterrent punishment to the culprits.

He alleged that because of the complacency of the YSRCP rule, the criminals are not afraid to perpetrate atrocities on women.

The TDP chief termed as deeply disturbing the atrocity committed on a mentally challenged girl in the busy hospital.

Three miscreants victimised the girl for 30 hours in a room in the hospital. They resorted to heinous crime in front of her parents.

This is a clear testimony to the total collapse of law and order in the state, he said.

Naidu said it was inhuman not to take any action even after the parents complained at the police station about their missing daughter. (IANS)