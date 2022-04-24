Terrorist killed in J&K’s Kulgam

SRINAGAR, April 23: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Mirhama area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

“One Pakistani terrorist of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Operation in progress,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information. (PTI)