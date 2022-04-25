3-day workshop on research methodology in social sciences concludes

Guwahati, April 25 : A three-day-long workshop on “Research Methodology in Social Sciences with special reference to Qualitative and Quantitative Research” organized by the Department of Political Science, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in collaboration with the Bengal Institute of Political Studies (BIPS), Kolkata successfully concluded on Saturday.

In the inaugural session, Prof. G D Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM congratulated the department for taking the initiative to organize the workshop and encouraged the participants to avail all the opportunities to clear their queries regarding research methods through the workshop.

Prof. Raj Kumar Kothari, President, BIPS, gave a brief introduction of the organization. The General Secretary of BIPS, Prof. Biswanath Chakraborty gave the opening remarks of the workshop and mentioned the importance of Research Methodology in the present scenario.

The inaugural session was followed by different academic sessions. Prof. C. Joshua Thomas took a session on “Introducing Research Methodology as a subject” and guided the participants on how to prepare a good research proposal. Prof. Joydeep Baruah presented his lecture on “Basics of Quantitative Research” and Prof. A. C. Talukdar took a session on “How to conceive a good research proposal”.

In the practical session on how to formulate a research proposal, the participants were asked to prepare a research proposal and they had to give their presentations on the last day of the workshop.

Prof. Anil Kumar Mohapatra delivered a lecture on “Review of Literature and Ethics in Research”. Prof. A. K. Baruah spoke on “Importance of Research” while Dr. Md. Nazeer Hussain spoke on “Basics of Dissertation writing”. Prof. Sujoy Ghosh delivered his lecture on “Research Design” while Prof. Asis Mistry delivered his speech on “Quantitative Research in Social Sciences”.

The first session of the third day started with presentations of the participants on preparation of research proposal. The presentations were held in different sessions giving all participants a chance to present their research proposal.

The workshop concluded with closing remarks by Prof A C Talukdar and Prof. Biswanath Chakraborty followed by the Feedback submission by the participants. In the valedictory session, Dr Chandana Bhattacharjya extended the vote of thanks. This was followed by the distribution of certificate to the participants.

