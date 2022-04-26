Russia expels 40 German diplomats in retaliatory move

Moscow, April 26: Russia has declared 40 German diplomats “personae non gratae” in a tit-for-tat move, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow announced
The Ministry called Germany’s motives behind the expulsion of the Russian diplomats “unacceptable”, and informed the Ambassador that 40 German diplomats would be declared “personae non grata” in a symmetrical response.
Responding to Russia’s move, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that it was “expected” but was “in no way justified”.
She said the Russian diplomats previously expelled by Germany “did not serve diplomacy for a single day” while those expelled by Russia had “not done anything wrong”.
IANS
Comments are closed.