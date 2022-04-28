‘RR gaining from impact bowlers’

Pune, April 27: Former South Africa and Rajasthan Royals cricketer Graeme Smith feels that the Sanju Samson-led side has now started to get the benefits of having an impactful bowling line-up in IPL 2022.

Before the start of the tournament, Rajasthan had been tipped to be one of the best bowling attacks considering the experience of proven performers like Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

So far, Rajasthan’s bowling has lived up to its pre-tournament billing, as seen from a clinical performance to bowl out Royal Challengers Bangalore for 115 all out at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Uncapped tearaway pacer Kuldeep Sen took 4/20, while Ashwin bagged 3/17 and Krishna took 2/23 as Rajasthan never allowed Bangalore the required momentum in a chase of 146 to become table-toppers in the points table.

“In IPL, it important to have impact bowlers and Rajasthan Royals are starting to get that. Krishna, Sen and Boult. All of them are potential wicket-takers. Some of the teams that are struggling are missing the key wickets even in a high-scoring games and that’s what Royals got,” Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.

Smith signed off by saying that Rajasthan still need to fix their fourth overseas player who could give an extra all-round option. (IANS)