SSA 1st Div Football: Nongthymmai beat Imson

SHILLONG, April 27: Nongthymmai SC came from a goal behind to pip Imson SC 2-1 in their Shillong Sports Association First Division football match, here on Wednesday. Imson started off strongly and were rewarded in the 36th minute when Sunshine Nongbri found the back of the nets. However, one minute after the restart, Mohan Gurung levelled for Nongthymmai to bring them back into the game. Iohbor Nonglyer then scored the winner in the 65th minute to hand Nongthymmai a thrilling 2-1 finish. On Thursday, Sawmer SC will take on Nongrim Hills SC at 3:30 pm at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds.