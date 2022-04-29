Online certificate course on Environmental Management at USTM

Guwahati, April 29 : ‘One Month Certificate Course on Environmental Management’ organized by Department of Earth Science, USTM in collaboration with Department of Environmental Science, Tezpur University was started from April 26.

Renowned hydrologist, civil engineer and environmental scientist Prof. Vijay P. Singh (Texas A&M University, USA) delivered the lecture on the first day. In the lecture, he nicely explained concept of ecosystem, components of environment, human-environment relationship, challenges due to population increase, habit change, industrialization & economic development and management strategies through modeling, policy and technological interventions.

The session was attended by 80+ participants from across the globe. Prof. Chandan Mahanta (IIT Guwahati) inaugurated the course with a brief note on relevance and need of the unique course on environmental management.

Scientist of international repute Prof. G. D. Sharma, Hon’ble VC, USTM congratulated the Department for offering the important course. He also mentioned scope of the course. In the beginning, Prof. E. Karim, Dean, School of Applied Sciences, USTM gave a short but beautiful presentation introducing USTM. Dr. E. A. Huda, HoD, Earth Science introduced the Department of Earth Science. The session was coordinated by Dr. Lalit Saikia, Course Coordinator and Assistant Professor. Dr. Nirmali Gogoi, Asst. Professor, Tezpur University offered vote of thanks at the end.

The course will continue till 25th May in online mode (Zoom platform) in the evening. Eminent external resource persons communicated/ confirmed for different sessions are Prof. D. Nagesh Kumar (IISc Bangalore), Dr. Gyan Prakash Sharma (Delhi University), Prof. Utpal Bora (IIT Guwahati), Dr. Sudip Mitra (IIT Guwahati), Dr. Ram Pravesh Kumar (JNU), Prof. Abhijit Mukherjee (IIT Kharagpur), W. Kharkrang (Meghalaya State PCB), Dr. Sanajy O’Neill Shaw (RMC, Guwahati), Prof. R. R. Hoque (Tezpur University), Dr. Nirmali Gogoi (Tezpur University) Dr. Moonmoon Hiloidhari (Nalanda University) & Dr. Mayuri Chabukdhara (Cotton University).

Interested candidates should WhatsApp the Course Coordinator @8134884439 at earliest.