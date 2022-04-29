Protests break out after CSI South Kerala diocese Church elevated to Cathedral

Thiruvananthapuram, April 29 : Protests broke out at the iconic MM CSI Church here on Friday after one section opposed the elevation of the church to a Cathedral, a move the CSI South Kerala diocese had given its nod to.

Built in 1906, the magnificent church in limestone is a delight to anyone passing by it.

The CSI South Kerala diocese led by the moderator Bishop A. Dharmaraj Rasalam on Friday early morning had arrived to dedicate the church to a cathedral.

Those opposing it were present in large numbers and sensing trouble, a massive contingent of police was deployed that no untoward incident was reported.

There are 2,400 families who are members of this iconic church. As per the section opposing it, at present the church is run by an elected committee and once it becomes a Cathedral, then Bishop Rasalam would get the absolute control of the church which would be incorrect.

But Rasalam said since 1959, everybody has been wanting this elevation but for various reasons it could not take place.

“However, on perusal of records, we recently found out that a committee of the church in 1963 had given its nod for the elevation subject to the clearance of the CSI South Kerala

synod. In January, the synod gave its nod and today we have all assembled here for the elevation function,” said Rasalam.

Asked about the opposition and the protests, he said 99 per cent of the parishioners of the church are supporting this elevation.

“I do not know who all are protesting as we have done nothing wrong. The elected committee of the church Awill be running the administration and the bishop will have to be informed of all the decisions,” added Rasalam. (IANS)