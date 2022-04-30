The good, the bad and the ugly of CUET

By Benjamin Lyngdoh

The requirement of Common University Entrance Test (CUET), 2022 for admissions into under graduate programmes has come as a major challenge for all stakeholders in education. There is a need to deliberate on them. At the same time there is a need to be pragmatic about the whole issue. To put things into perspective, today the requirement is only for under graduate courses; but, it is just a matter of time when it shall be required for post graduate courses too including PhD. As such, it is better to look into it futuristically and adapt at the earliest particularly in terms of physical infrastructure such as information and communication technologies (ICT) and testing centres. Further, keeping in mind the long-term interest of education in Meghalaya it would be better to take these entrance requirements as a compulsory entry condition across central, state and private universities. There is no point of deliberating on it only as a central educational issue. CUET is just a gust of wind. There is a whole storm coming. Be wise and prepare; else, be ready to struggle and suffer. Logically, CUET has its fair share of the good, the bad and the ugly. It is just a question of whether the positives outweigh the negatives or vice versa.

The good:

Conceptually, it would be wrong to take CUET as something which is totally new. Entrance examinations for under-graduate courses have always been there. Engineering studies is a good example. The only reason for CUET being in the news is the scale of students it would encompass. Students trying for arts, commerce and science under graduate admission will need to sit for entrance. To this, there are many doubters. But, if we really look into it from a developmental standpoint; it is good. This is the kind of situation that the students need in order to develop a competitive spirit. The word ‘entrance’ can be taken as being synonymous with ‘competitive’. It will change the approach of the students to their classes XI and XII experience. Apart from learning the normal syllabus, in the back of their minds will be the awareness to simultaneously prepare for entrance examination. What is needed in this progression is for schools to adapt to the change.

In due course of time some coaching may be imparted to the outgoing students at the school level itself. This also has a cascading effect. Through CUET the students may just get the much-needed motivation to look into and start preparing for MPSC and other central competitive employment examinations such as UPSC and SSC. Yes, this external impact is possible. In addition, CUET also provides a level playing field for the so called NCERT vs. non-NCERT debate. It is unfair to presume that only the NCERT students would do well and that all the others would struggle. Fine, we must accept that MBOSE has shortfalls in terms of its course materials. Many have written and spoken about it. However, we must also factor in that today the students have many opportunities to learn beyond the classroom. Those who do so can give a good fight at any entrance examination.

The bad:

CUET has been implemented in a hurry without proper thinking and stock-taking of the ground realities. The main issue here is the ICT infrastructure. There are many remote areas bereft of ICT. In fact, even some of the district headquarters will find it very difficult to set up test centres in such a short span of time. It can be expected that this year there will be many problems in the execution of the entrance test. There are 79 colleges affiliated to NEHU and around 23,000 students appeared in the recently concluded HSSLC MBOSE examinations. Now, they make the main stakeholders with regards to the implementation of CUET. The state government should have done a proper consultative drive before deciding on the matter. NEHU can decide only academically. However, in terms of the ICT and test centres ground realities and preparedness it is only the state government that can have a final say. This is because it only knows best with regards to the logistical preparedness of Meghalaya. Hence, in the very first instance the state government should have asked for at least a year’s time to assess and prepare. If things do go wrong this time, then the Education Minister and the state government may have to lay down mitigating measures so as to protect the interests of the students. This may even come down to a scenario where the students who were not able to give the test shall still be considered for admission into under graduate courses. The government would do well to be conservative and prepare for all last minute situations.

The ugly:

Imagine a situation if all the Meghalaya governments gave utmost importance to education and the welfare of the teachers and provided the best reading materials to the students with all the physical and ICT infrastructure. Then the introduction of CUET would have been a non-issue. The state would have been prepared and most importantly the students would have been ready. Alas, in reality it is not so! Talk to the students and there is anxiety and uncertainty. Now, there can be nothing uglier than this! Recently, MDC Rinaldo K. Sangma made a demand for a state university. It is a tenable but at the same time it is not a new demand. Many in education have been demanding for a state university for a very long time. However, let us be clear about one thing. The demand for a state university must not be taken as an escape from CUET. The demand is there because there are too many students who cannot find a seat for higher education. It is about breaking the glass ceiling of education inclusiveness. Therefore, even if there is a state university it would be best in the interest of education that the admissions are still done through CUET.

In the end, the education landscape of India is changing drastically in recent years. It will continue to do so. Meghalaya will have to prepare for it and adapt; else, as a people we will be left behind. Now, there is the case of double degrees. This is another red flag. What is the action plan for this? This is important as there will be many students who would like to go for double degrees as and when it is made available. Amidst these developments, we must prepare to seamlessly adapt to the changes. Today, it is CUET and double degrees; tomorrow, it will be something else. In the case of CUET, the state government may postpone adopting it for maybe a year. In that time, consult with the stakeholders and prepare. But, the inevitable truth is that we will have to be a part of it eventually. Let us be realistic, there is no escape!

(Email: [email protected]; the writer teaches at NEHU)