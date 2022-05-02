‘Hybrid’ militant held in Kulgam

Srinagar, May 1: Security forces on Sunday arrested a ‘hybrid’ terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. “#KulgamPolice & Army ( 34 RR) arrested one #hybrid #terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT namely Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam,” the Kashmir Zone Police said on its Twitter handle.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds were recovered from his possession. Officials had earlier explained that a ‘hybrid terrorist’ carries out a task given to him by his handlers and then goes back to his normal work, waiting for the next assignment. (PTI)