IPL ’22 Insights

NFL legend, NBA star invest in Rajasthan

MUMBAI, May 1: American football legend Larry Fitzgerald, double Olympic gold medallist basketball star Chris Paul are among the new investors in IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. The duo, along with another NFL star Kelvin Beachum, are now minority investors in the IPL franchise which is owned by Emerging Media Ventures, an entity that is fully controlled by Manoj Badale. “Rajasthan Royals have attracted investment from US elite athletes Chris Paul, Larry Fitzgerald and Kelvin Beachum. The trio have come on board as investors in the Rajasthan-based franchise. Investing through Emerging Media Ventures, the vehicle 100% controlled by Manoj Badale, Paul, Fitzgerald and Beachum will become minority investors in the franchise,” Royals announced in a press release. In addition, as part of the recent transaction for the Royals to acquire the Barbados Tridents, CMG Companies, has joined the Royals ownership group. (PTI)

Shaw fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Mumbai, May 1: (PTI) Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their six-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday. “Mr Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” IPL said in a statement. “For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.” Level 1 offence pertains to gestures towards umpires or opposition. (PTI)