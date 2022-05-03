EOW arrests Tihar Assistant Superintendent in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

According to a senior police official, the assistant superintendent was identified as Prakash Chand. The official said that he was placed under arrest for allegedly facilitating jailed conman Chandrashekhar in the commissioning of crime.

In January, the EOW had written a letter to Tihar Jail authority seeking action against 82 jail officials who allegedly helped Chandrashekhar by providing him luxury facilities inside the prison.

IANS is in possession of a copy of the letter in which the EOW has mentioned the names of all 82 jail officials.

During investigation conducted by the offence wing, seven jail officials were arrested as they were found involved in facilitating the organised crime syndicate run by Chandrashekhar. They were operating it from the Barrack No. 204, Ward No. 03, Jail No. 10 of Rohini jail.

The EOW had lodged an FIR and is looking into the matter.