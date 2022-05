Jowai, May 3: In observation of the ‘World Press Freedom Day’, the ‘Sarot I Man’ an NGO which was formed in 2020 by few like-minded people from Jowai has on Tuesday felicitated Jaintia Hills based Journalist working under the Jaintia Journalists’ Association (JJA) at a short gathering held at Yadalada Villa, Kdohhati Dulong Jowai.

At least 15 working Journalists were felicitated by leaders and members of the ‘Sarot I Man’