Meghalaya CM inspects rooms at JN Stadium post complaints

Shillong, May 3: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma visited JN Stadium in Polo on Monday night soon after returning from Delhi after receiving complaints of the pathetic condition of the rooms and washrooms meant for the participants of the Meghalaya Games 2022.

Photos of deplorable living condition at the JN Stadium went viral on social media, raising questions on the level of preparedness on the part of the government.

No sooner had the CM tweeted about the incident, ordering action and rectification, the players from Garo Hills, who have been living in rooms where certain portions were filled with water, were relocated to another dormitory on Monday night.

According to officials, due to the ongoing renovation of the Stadium, they have foreseen such problems but maintained that they have done what is needed that the basic necessities are provided.