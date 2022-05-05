Sporting Spirit Intact

On May 2, last the sportspersons from Garo Hills who came with lots of enthusiasm to take part in the Meghalaya Games were shocked to find the condition of the place where they were being lodged. Those depressing pictures which could have killed the sporting spirit of even the keenest athlete surprisingly did not deter them from continuing with their respective games. Perhaps their shock at the sight of the toilets, which is worse than that of a public toilet that has not been cleaned in years, was cushioned by the fact that the Chief Minister himself went and visited the venue the moment he saw the distressing sight. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma rushed to the JN Stadium where the athletes from Garo Hills were lodged and spoke to them. He also assured them that they would be put up elsewhere at a more habitable place such as a hotel. Now the Chief Minister cannot be blamed for this pathetic sight of a lodging for sports persons because there is a Minister in Charge of Sports whose brief it is to have physically inspected the place. Doing so is not below his dignity because it also sends a message to the laid back officials of the Sports Department that they cannot take their jobs for granted. In fact the late PA Sangma was all for such surprise checks by ministers. Leaders have to be on ground zero. They cannot be rushing around with sirens blaring not knowing what is really happening in real time.

The Sports Minister later said that the living conditions of the athletes was unacceptable. So, who is he saying that to? At the end of the day he is responsible for everything that happens under his watch. The Meghalaya Government is fortunate that this was not a national game scenario where athletes from across the country would be coming. If that had been the case the shocking pictures of the toilets and the living conditions of the athletes would have been national news and the subject of discussion nationally.

After that disgraceful episode people are watching to see if there is a shake-up in the Sports Department and in the various sports associations promoted by the Government. If this does not happen then it would be seen as a big cover-up by the Government for the inefficiency, ineptitude and callousness of its officials. It is a saving grace that the Chief Minister is a young man who responded with alacrity by being physically present at the ghoulish scene and calming the nerves of the athletes. It is also fortunate that our athletes are long-suffering and have not taken umbrage at the manner of treatment they received. That they are performing with such gusto shows their sporting spirit. But that large-heartedness of the athletes should not be taken advantage of.