Six-year-old takes gold in U-8 World Cadets

Mumbai, May 6: India’s six-year-old chess player Ashwath Kaushik has made history by winning gold in the Open Under-8 category in the World Cadets and Youth Championships 2022 for Rapid and Blitz in Rhodes, Greece from May 1-3.

Over 330 players from 40 countries participated in the tournament.

En route to victory, Kaushik beat top seeds Modith Aaroh Mutyalapati (ELO 1598) from Canada in Round 3 and Raghav Pathak ( ELO 1355) from the Netherlands.

Kaushik worked his way up to finish the campaign with 8.5 points out of a possible nine. (IANS)