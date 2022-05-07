ULFA-I kills 2 cadres for working as ‘spies of colonial forces’

Guwahati, May 7: The banned United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent (ULFA-I) today claimed to have awarded ‘death sentence’ to two of its cadres – Sanjib Sharma alias Rishabh Asom and Dhanjit Das alias Rupak Asom – on charges working as ‘spies’ to Assam Police as well as India Army.

In a statement issued to the media here the ULFA-I claimed that it has punished the two cadres who had infiltrated the ranks of the outfit as ‘spies’ of Assam Police and India Army (colonial Indian forces) and the punishment was carried out this morning.

The ULFA-I also released a video in which both the cadres who have been killed by the outfit, have confessed to have worked as spies of Assam Police and Indian Army against the ULFA ‘at the instigation of Assam Police and Indian Army and also in lure of money. They have made an appeal to rest of the youths in Assam to refrain from committing such a grave mistake, for which they are being punished with death by the ULFA-I, of working as spy against ULFA-I.