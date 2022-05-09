‘My role in the team is to take wickets’

Mumbai, May 8: Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga on Sunday said the clarity of his role as a wicket-taking bowler in the Royal Challengers Bangalore side was helping him in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

The spin-bowling all-rounder, who became the most expensive Sri Lankan player in IPL history when RCB bought him for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore at this year’s auction, returned with figures of 5/18 to inflict a fourth straight loss on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I’m a wicket-taking bowler and the team also thinks like that. I try to bowl a lot of dot balls and try to get wickets. That’s my role in the team,” Hasaranga said at the post-match media interaction after RCB’s 67-run win over SRH.

With his fifer, Hasaranga (21 wickets) became the second player this IPL to get past 20-wicket mark and he is currently at second spot behind Yuzvendra Chahal (22).

After dismissing Aiden Markram, Hasaranga returned to have the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Jagadeesha Suchith in successive overs. He then finished off his spell with a double-wicket maiden. (PTI)