1st Div Football: Lawsohtun blank Imson 3-0

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 9: Lawsohtun SC put up a solid performance to rout Imson SC 3-0 in their Shillong Sports Association (SSA) First Division football match, here on Monday. After a fairly quiet start, Lawsohtun scored a minute before halftime through Eddy Dhar (44’) for the lead. Then in the 51st minute, Pynkhrawkupar Kharbuli gave Lawsohtun a comfortable two-goal cushion when he found the back of the nets. Rohit Rasaily then made it 3-0 in the 90th as Lawsohtun walked away with an easy win. On Tuesday, PFR Football Academy will take on Onside Sports at 1 pm in their Women’s Football League match while Lumparing SC face Nongkolew SC at 3:30 pm. Both matches will be played at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds.

