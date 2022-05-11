Capitals look to bounce back against Royals

NAVI MUMBAI, May 10: Delhi Capitals will aim to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match to stay in the IPL play-offs race while Rajasthan Royals will be eager to hold on to their winning momentum when the two teams clash here on Wednesday.

The Capitals have lost six of their 11 games and although they are fifth on the points table, they are bunched alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have 10 points from as many games.

Delhi has the advantage of a positive Net Run Rate (+0.150) but the Capitals need to win all their remaining three matches for a shot at the playoffs.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are sitting on the third spot with 14 points and need just two wins to be certain of qualification. They have a healthy 0.326 NRR.

DC have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league this season as they have struggled to keep the winning momentum going.

Delhi’s bowling hasn’t inspired confidence. While Kuldeep Yadav is having a good season, the left-arm spinner has gone for runs in the previous two games.

The return of pace spearhead Anrich Nortje has also not made much of a difference as the South African hasn’t been able to replicate his fiery performance from the previous seasons.

Khaleel Ahmed has been economical while Axar Patel has bowled well.

In batting, David Warner has enjoyed a good run but has received little assistance from his opening partners – Prithvi Shaw, Mandeep Singh and Srikar Bharat.

The biggest downer for Delhi has been Rishabh Pant’s form. He has shown glimpses of his destructive power but the team would want more. The Capitals will have to fire all cylinders against a formidable Rajasthan side.

The Royals have arguably the best bowling side in the competition.

With 22 wickets at 14.50, Yuzvendra Chahal leads the bowling charts this season and alongside R Ashwin, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, the Rajasthan attack has the ability to defend any total.

A huge positives for the Royals is that they have been able to break the overdependence on Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, who has had a solid run so far.

Match starts at 7:30 pm IST. (PTI)