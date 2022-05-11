ED raids MeECL HQ, seizes several papers

SHILLONG, May 10: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday swopped down on the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) headquarters at Lumjingshai and took possession of several documents pertaining to implementation of the Saubhagya scheme which has been marred by controversies.

A MeECL official, on the condition of anonymity, told The Shillong Times that a team of ED officials arrived at the office on Tuesday and seized several documents related to the scheme after duly scrutinizing them.

The seizure of official documents followed a show-cause notice served to four MeECL officials by the ED.

Top officials of the Power department feigned ignorance on the development and said they were not aware of any raid.

The implementation of the central-sponsored scheme has been mired in controversies with allegations that the MeECL had manipulated terms and conditions in the bidding documents of Saubhagya scheme to ensure that they can favour pre-identified bidders.

The Comptroller and Auditor General, in its preliminary inquiry conducted last year had detected a scam amounting to Rs 149 crore in the Saubhagya scheme. The inquiry report said that the Power department provided “undue favour” to a Delhi-based firm – Satnam Global Infraprojects Limited – by awarding the turn-key Saubhagya scheme causing a loss of Rs 149.12 crore.

The CAG’s preliminary audit report led to a massive hue and cry following which Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma was compelled to remove his elder brother, James from the Power department. The government also booted out the then Chairman-cum-Managing Director of MeECL, Arunkumar Kembhavi.

The state government, however, ignored the growing demand for a CBI probe into the anomalies and appointed a three-member independent inquiry commission headed by Justice Ifaqat Ali Khan of the Allahabad High Court to probe into the various allegations. However, Justice Khan withdrew his consent to head the probe following which the government appointed Justice (retired) RN Mishra of the same court to lead the inquiry.

The commission submitted its report on March 31 but the government is yet to make it public, saying that officials were examining the probe report.