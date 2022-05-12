IIT Guwahati holds NERC Road Show at USTM

Guwahati, May 12: A road show of the North East Research Conclave (NERC)-2022 was held at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) today showcasing research and development activities of the institution.

The programme was organized by USTM in collaboration with IIT Guwahati to boost the awareness drive about a mega event on sustainable science and technology to be participated by all the co-coordinating institutions of the North East that will be held from 20th to 22nd May at IIT Guwahati campus, according to a USTM Press communique.

The main objective of NERC is to showcase the Research and Developments of the north-eastern states and institutions at the national and global scenario. In this context, the NERC-2022 Road Show Event began from 7th May starting from IIT Guwahati campus. Today the drive at USTM was participated by students, research scholars, faculty members, and staff of the University.

Prof. G D Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM delivered an inspiring welcome address in the presence of Shivam Mishra, Papu Kumar Nayak, Dudul Das and Sanjay Soni from IIT Guwahati, apart from others. The vote of thanks was offered by Saikat Majumdar, Assistant Professor, Department of Rural Development and Co-ordinator of the event.

NERC aims to boost the awareness drive through such a mega event amongst all the Co-coordinating Institutions of the North East that are chosen by IITG and USTM is the one from the state of Meghalaya.

NERC 2022 offers the best platform for academia and industry to showcase their expertise, products and technology innovations on mission mode. Thus, the conclave is expected to benefit all in terms of setting up long-term collaboration for research and development innovations towards the goal of establishing R&D innovation-based sustainable NE India. The activities shall include R&D Exhibitions, Brainstorming sessions and Lectures from Scientists/Industry experts/Policymakers.