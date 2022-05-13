City gain 3 point lead as Premier League see-saw battle continues

WOLVERHAMPTON, May 12: Kevin De Bruyne produced a string of devastating finishes in scoring four of Manchester City’s goals in a 5-1 win at Wolverhampton to restore its three-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League title race on Wednesday.

In a masterful attacking display, De Bruyne completed his hat trick by the 24th minute and marked it with a “Zen” pose – perhaps a nod to the celebration made famous by Erling Haaland, the striker who is set to join City from Borussia Dortmund in the offseason.

The Belgium midfielder added his fourth on the hour mark with another clinical strike into the bottom corner to ensure no way back for Wolves, who had equalized through Leander Dendoncker in the 11th.

Raheem Sterling wrapped up the scoring in the 84th as City made it five goals for the second straight match, after a 5-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday.

Crucially, City’s goal difference is now superior to Liverpool’s by 7, potentially meaning Pep Guardiola’s team might only need to win one of its final two games – against West Ham on Sunday and Aston Villa a week later – to retain the title.

Liverpool, which beat Villa 2-1 on Tuesday, has league games to come against Southampton and Wolves.

A negative on the night for City was center back Aymeric Laporte coming off with an apparent knee injury.

Leeds Utd vs Chelsea

Hampered by another first-half red card, Leeds lost 3-0 at home to Chelsea on Wednesday to remain rooted in the Premier League’s relegation zone heading into the final week of the season.

Already trailing from Mason Mount’s fourth-minute goal, Leeds was reduced to 10 men in the 24th when winger Dan James received a straight red card for a wild lunge on Mateo Kovacic.

The reckless challenge had echoes of the one produced by teammate Luke Ayling against Arsenal on Sunday that also saw the defender get set off.

Leeds’ American coach, Jesse Marsch, couldn’t hide his frustration on the sidelines and Chelsea made his team pay, with Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku adding second-half goals at Elland Road. Leeds is in third-to-last place, behind Burnley on goal difference.

Leicester City vs Norwich

Jamie Vardy scored twice to help Leicester beat last-place Norwich 3-0 on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Leicester snapped a seven-game winless run in all competitions and moved into 10th place.

Vardy opened the scoring in the 54th minute and struck again eight minutes later, assisted both times by Harvey Barnes. The former England striker has 12 league goals despite missing time to hamstring and knee injuries.

James Maddison made it 3-0 with 20 minutes left at King Power Stadium.

Vardy’s first goal hit Grant Hanley and looped in over goalkeeper Angus Gunn. The veteran striker then shot the ball high into the left corner of the net after a nifty through ball from Barnes.

Watford vs Everton

Everton moved further away from the bottom three in the Premier League after playing out a lackluster 0-0 draw at already relegated Watford on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard’s team went into the match having taken 10 points from its last five matches, lifting it out of the relegation zone and up to 16th – one point ahead of Burnley and Leeds.

Sunday’s victory at Leicester was Everton’s first on the road in the Premier League since August but the team was unable to follow it up with a second as Watford recorded its first post-pandemic clean sheet at Vicarage Road. Everton is two points above third-to-last Leeds. (AP)