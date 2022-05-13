MHA asks state police, CAPFs, CPOs to recommend names for President’s police medal

According to the communication sent to the states and others, the Police Division of MHA has asked DGPs to send the names for the police personnel at the earliest.

The President’s Police Medal is a decoration awarded to members of law enforcement in India.

Established on March 1, 1951, the President’s Police Medals is awarded for either gallantry or distinguished service, with the gallantry version of the medal being accorded a higher precedence.

The medal is awarded annually on Republic Day and Independence Day.

It is awarded for long and distinguished service to individuals who have served at least 21 years in the police service or in the central police and security organisations.

The medals are awarded to the security personnel for showing exemplary skills for investigation and other security and law and order issues.