PM invites citizens to share inputs for ‘Mann ki Baat’

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “I invite you all to share your inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 29th. I look forward to your comments on the NaMo App and MyGov. You can also record your message on 1800-11-7800.”

The Prime Minister also shared a link of MyGov, inviting ideas for ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on May 29. “Prime Minister Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 89th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat episode,” it said.

It also asked people to share their views in this ‘Open Forum’ or alternatively dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English.

“Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast. You can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister,” it added.