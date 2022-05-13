‘Will create chaos’, SC declines to entertain plea to postpone NEET PG 2022 exam

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud noted that postponing the exam will impact the patient care and also prejudice to over two lakh students who have registered for the exam.

The bench, also comprising Justice Surya Kant, said as the country gets back on the rails after which was caused due to the pandemic, the time schedule must be adhered to, and any delay in conducting the exam will result in fewer number of resident doctors.

The top court’s order came on petitions by the doctors seeking to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 exam, citing a clash with ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the Centre in the top court.

Dismissing the plea to postpone the exam, the bench noted that the request cannot be entertained, as it would affect the patient care and the career of the doctors, and emphasised that these are matters belonging to the policy domain.

The bench pointed out that over two lakh doctors have registered, and it will cause prejudice to them if the exam is further postponed.

The Centre contended that the academic session was supposed to commence from May 1 in a given year. However, it will begin on September 1 for this academic year, therefore, it is not in the best academic interest of the students to further delay the examination.