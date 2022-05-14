SSA First Division Football: Nongthymmai rout Umphyrnai

SHILLONG, May 13: Nongthymmai SC crushed Umphyrnai SC 4-0 in their match of the Shillong Sports Association’s First Division Football competition at the Third Ground in Polo, on Friday. By virtue of the win Nongthymmai has secured promotion to the next season of the Shillong Premier League. Bona Kurbah opened the scoring for Nongthymmai in the 45th minute as the scores were 1-0 in the halfway mark. Quick goals from Mat Makri (51st minute) and Verjelous Shylla (57th minute) help Nongthymmai take a 3-0 lead. lIohbor Nonglyer then scored the final goal of the match in the 74th minute as the scoreline read 4-0 at the final whistle. On Saturday, Sawmer SC take on Lawsohtun SC at 3:30 pm. (PTI)