Age-old Indian family system preserved social, cultural values: V-P

New Delhi, May 15 : Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday greeted the people on the ‘International Day of Families’.

He tweeted, “My warm greetings on International Day of Families. Families are the essential building blocks of a healthy and value-based society. Our age old Indian family system has preserved our social and cultural values over millennia.”

“On this day let us resolve to strengthen our family system for the benefit of our future generations,” the Vice President added.

On this occasion, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “A source of love, strength & support at all times, families complete our lives in many ways – inspire us to go on against all odds. Greetings on #InternationalDayofFamilies. I stand with my family of 130 crore Indians.” (IANS)