Sports Snippets

Italy’s Berrettini withdraws from French Open

Paris, May 15: Eighth-ranked Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the upcoming French Open as he continues his recovery from surgery on his right hand. The Italian announced in late March that he was having minor surgery. He wrote on Saturday on Instagram that he’s making good progress but not quite ready to return yet. “My hand is feeling great and I am working hard to build up my match fitness,” he wrote. “My team and I have made the decision that going straight back into 5 set matches on clay at Roland Garros would not be sensible, therefore I will delay my comeback to compete in the full grass season.” The French Open starts on May 22. Berrettini reached the quarterfinals last year at Roland Garros, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in four sets. (AP)

Indian footballers robbed woman due to financial crisis

PANAJI, May 15: Two professional footballers, who have played for reputed football clubs in Goa and Mumbai, and were arrested here last week, commited a series of thefts because they had fallen on bad days financially, police said on Sunday. The two accused Monu Sitaram Singh, 20, and Gautam Dhapse, 19 – both natives of Nasik district in Maharashtra – were arrested by officials of Old Goa police station here, following a complaint by a woman that the duo on motorbikes had stolen her chain worth Rs 1 lakh. “Yes, both of them are footballers and have played for some reputed clubs in Goa and Mumbai. They got involved in crime for want of money,” a police official said. (IANS)

Club Brugge dominate Belgian league with hat-trick of titles

BRUSSELS, May 15: Club Brugge won the Belgian league title for the third season in a row, and the 18th time overall, with a 3-1 victory at Royal Antwerp on Sunday to also qualify for next season’s Champions League. After finishing the regular season behind surprise package Union Saint-Gilloise, the “Blauw en Zwart” defeated the Brussels club twice in the playoffs to turn the tide. It’s the first time the club from the “Venice of the North” has secured a hat trick of titles since 1978 when it claimed three championships in a row under manager Ernst Happel. (AP)