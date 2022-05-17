Lost count, it must be record: Karti Chidambaram on CBI raids

New Delhi, May 17 : As CBI raids began on his premises across the country on Tuesday morning, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram slammed the agency saying that he has lost count of the number of searches, adding “must be record”.

“I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record.” he tweeted.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at nine locations belonging to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram and his father and former union minister P. Chidambaram in connection with a fresh case of Chinese visa issued for illegal gratification.

According to information, the federal probe agency is conducting raids at Odisha, Mumbai, Karnataka, Delhi and Chennai in a fresh case of Chinese visa issued for illegal gratification.

“The new case in which raids are being conducted is related to foreign remittance and companies, was registered registered a few days back. The dealing took place in 2010-2014. During this period funds were received and sent abroad by or at the instruction of Chidambaram,” said a source.

It has been alleged that senior Chidambaram allegedly helped some Chinese get visas by flouting rules. A project was going on in Punjab for which the veteran leader helped them in getting visas. (IANS)