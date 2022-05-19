Homeguard jawan crushed to death in sleep by falling tree branch
Jowai, May 19: A Homeguard personnel was crushed to death under the impact of a pine tree branch that fell and pierced through the GI-sheet roof of his residential quarter here. The incident happened at around 3:00 am on Thursday.
The Homeguard personnel Premel Bamon who was engaged by the Jowai Traffic Police, was asleep inside his residence, an Assam-type PWD quarter, when the incident occurred.
Bamon who used to live with his family in the house, died on the spot while his wife and the child escaped unhurt.
