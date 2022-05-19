‘Wanted to quit Test cricket after being dropped for the West Indies series’

London, May 18: England’s pace-bowling stalwart James Anderson has revealed that he had entertained self-doubts after being dropped from the side that toured the West Indies for a three-Test series, and that he was seriously considering quitting the sport.

Anderson and pace-bowling partner Stuart Broad were shockingly dropped from the Caribbean series under then skipper Joe Root, with many believing that the duo was made the scapegoat for England’s dismal performance in the Ashes Down Under.

Anderson has now been quoted as saying by mirror.co.uk that he confided to his family about his self-doubts and arrived at the conclusion that he wanted to continue playing Test cricket.

“I definitely questioned it (whether to continue playing or quit). I asked myself, ‘do I want to carry on?’ And you do start questioning other things when something like that happens. Is it something that I’ve done around the group (in the dressing room)?” Anderson was quoted as saying in the report.

“That is the one thing you start thinking about, but with the cricket I’m pretty confident that I’m doing ok. I think the longer time went on the more I just wanted to play. I talked it through with my family and they saw it as I did. I’ve still got more to give the game whether it is Lancs (county side Lancashire) or England. I’ve still got the ability to take wickets and I want to still do that,” added the veteran seamer, who has played 169 Tests and taken 640 wickets – the highest by any seamer in the world.

The 39-year-old had some decent performances in three county matches he played for Lancashire over the past month, picking up 11 wickets at an average of 19.54. (IANS)