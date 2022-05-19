Workshop on writing manuscript and publishing at USTM from May 24

Guwahati, May 19: The Department of Sociology in association with Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is organising a month-long workshop on “Writing Manuscript and Publishing” from 24th May to 24th June this year, aimed at enabling the participants with at least one paper publication in ABDC/Scopus Indexed/ UGC Care listed journals and/or as book chapters, according to a Press communique from the USTM.

This programme is planned to impart the researchers’ basic skills in writing and publishing a scientific paper in a peer-reviewed journal. The workshop will benefit the participants to comprehend how to draft a scientific paper, become acquainted with constructing an argument in a scientific manuscript, do effective literature search and review, manage references using different software, and understand composition, plagiarism, and ethics in publication.

In addition, the course will provide participants with an understanding of the submission process and peer review, selection of a journal, and responding to reviewers’ comments. The workshop is limited to 30 number of participants (research scholars and faculties). The participation fee is Rs 4000 for Research Scholar and Rs 5000 for faculty members which includes lunch and workshop kit.