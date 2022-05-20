Bollywood stars to highlight IPL final

Mumbai, May 19: The final of the Indian Premier League 2022, set to be held on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad, will start at 2000 hrs instead of the usual 1930 hrs due to the extra activities of a closing ceremony, before the start of the game.

It has been learned that the cultural ceremony, involving Bollywood celebrities, is scheduled to start at 1830 hrs and will run for 50 minutes.

The toss will be held at 19:30 hrs and the match will start 30 minutes later.

The opening and closing ceremonies were regular features of the IPL in its first decade. But, it was discontinued under the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) regime for three years which the current dispensation followed for the first two years of its charge.

Continuing a similar process, no opening ceremony took place when IPL 2022 started on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

However, the decision to hold the closing ceremony was taken at an Apex Council meeting later.

The BCCI even invited bids from reputed entities for staging the closing ceremony of IPL 2022, through a tender process.

Incidentally, the news of conducting the IPL final at 2000 hrs comes a day after it was reported that the BCCI’s preferred timing for starting the evening IPL matches from next year is 2000 hrs which used to be the schedule that the league followed for the first 10 years, from 2008-17. (IANS)