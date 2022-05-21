KSU, Workers’ Union hold protest outside NEHU gate

Shillong, May 21: A large group of protesters gathered outside the main gate of NEHU campus here on Saturday morning to protest before the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Education Minister Lahkmen Rynbui, who visited the varsity to take part in the XXVII Convocation.

The protestors were holding placards that read ‘ no ILP no rest’.

The protesters belonged to the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and the All NEHU Workers’ Union (ANWU). While the KSU members shouted pro-ILP slogans, the ANWU staged a silent protest demanding regularisation of their services.

More than 500 workers gathered outside NEHU’s gate, hoping for an audience with the Union Education Minister and to put forth their demands.

According to the president of the ANWU, Napoleon Mawphniang, the union had on April 29 submitted a list of demands to the VC of the NEHU and had served a 30-day deadline to the authorities to regularise the casual workers who have been working in the university for over 10 years.

The XXVII Convocation of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) was graced by Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan in the presence of the Chief Minister, Education Minister and The Vice-Chancellor of NEHU.