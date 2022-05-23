Cricket Corner

Pakistan player undergoes bowling test

Islamabad, May 22: After three months of remedial work on his bowling action, the Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has undergone an official test in a bid to revive his international career. The 22-year-old was suspended from bowling in international cricket in February after he failed a biomechanics test in which the majority of the deliveries he bowled exceeded the 15-degree tolerance limit for a legal bowling action. The official outcome of the test is expected to be compiled in two weeks and will be shared with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and all member boards in the world. The young pacer is optimistic that he will be cleared. However, if the decision doesn’t come in his favour, he will have to go back to the drawing board to rework his action. Hasnain was first reported in January by umpires in the Big Bash League, where he was playing for Sydney Thunder. (IANS)

Behrendorff joins Middlesex for T20 Blast

London, May 22: Middlesex have signed Australian pair Jason Behrendorff and Chris Green for this season’s T20 Blast competition, the club confirmed in a statement on Sunday. The 32-year-old left-arm paceman Behrendorff will arrive at Lord’s once his commitments with Royal Challengers Bangalore end this month. He replaces fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who will not be returning to the club. Green, 28, played for Middlesex last season and will come in for Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in early June. The Australian has 21 white-ball caps for his country, having played in twelve ODI’s and 9 T20s. Green will replace Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (IANS)