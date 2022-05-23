Raj govt issues guidelines for urban job scheme

Jaipur, May 23 : While approving the new guidelines for the implementation of the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that Aadhaar cardholders from 18 to 60 years residing in the local body area will be registered under the scheme.

“To get the works done that are permitted in the scheme, the work will be approved and executed through the committees at the state/district/body level. The ratio of material cost and remuneration cost for getting the work approved and executed of general nature will be 25:75 and for the works of special nature, the ratio of material cost and remuneration will be 75:25. The payment of the works will be made in the bank accounts of the labourers within 15 days as per the MGNREGS,” he said on Sunday.

“Besides this, facilities will be provided to the labourers at the workplace along with provision that has been made in the scheme to redress the complaints and for social auditing. A planning cell will be constituted at the level of the Department of Local Bodies or body for running the scheme in which various officers/personnel will be appointed on deputation/contractual. Besides this, it has also been agreed to limit the administrative expenses for the proposed scheme to 6 per cent of Rs 800 crore as per the MGNREGS,” said Gehlot.

It needs to be mentioned here that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) was launched to provide employment in the rural areas, on the same lines this scheme has been started with an objective to provide employment in the urban areas.

Gehlot in the state Budget 2022-23 had announced to provide employment for 100 days per annum to the families residing in the urban areas under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. The state government will spend Rs 800 crore per annum on this ambitious scheme. (IANS)